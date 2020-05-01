(Glenwood) -- Another coronavirus case has been reported in KMAland.
Mills County Public Health has been notified of a third confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the county. The person is under 18 years old, and is isolated at home. Mills County Public Health has conducted a contact tracing investigation for this case to identify close contacts who should monitor their health symptoms, and self-isolate. All known individuals who have had close contact with this confirmed case have been notified, and are also in isolation per Iowa Department of Public Health protocol.
Mills County residents are urged to stay home as much as possible, and continue practicing social distancing. As with all coronavirus cases, no further information on this case will be released at this time.