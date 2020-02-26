(Corning) -- A search warrant led to three arrests on drug charges in Adams County Tuesday.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the arrests were made after deputies executed a search warrant at a Corning residence late in the afternoon. Five people were inside the house at the time the warrant was executed. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Netosha Nichole Stalder and 38-year-old Nichole Ann Archer, both of Corning, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute--marijuana, a class B felony, gathering where controlled substances are used--a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. Nichole Archer faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs--a serious misdemeanor.
Also arrested was 18-year-old MacKenzie Nichole Archer of Corning for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three suspects are being held in the Adams County Jail. In addition, two juveniles were cited and released to their parents.