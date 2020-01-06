(KMAland) -- Area beef producers will have three upcoming opportunities to participate in the three state beef conference. Carol Waters, County Director for West Pottawattamie County Extension Office recently spoke to KMA about the upcoming conferences.
"There's three locations, Greenfield, Iowa; Savannah, Missouri; and Syracuse, Nebraska. Producers have great options," Waters said.
The Greenfield conference will take place on the evening January 15th at the Warren Cultural Center followed by stops in Savannah and Syracuse the following evenings at the Andrew County Youth building in Savannah and the Otoe County Fair Center in Syracuse.
According to Waters, multiple topics will be discussed during the meetings.
"Primarily about reducing cattle feed costs. It's going to be talking about using silages and using silage as a primary winter feed." Waters said.
Three guest speakers from the beef industry will partake in the festivities: University of Nebraska Beef Systems Specialist Dr. Mary Drewnoski; Kristin Ulmer, a Beef Systems Educator for the Nebraska Extension; and Dr. Eric Bailey, a State Extension Beef Nutrition for the Missouri Extension.
Registration for the event costs $25 and includes a meal. The registration deadline is January 11th.
Anybody with questions regarding the upcoming conferences can contact their local extension office.