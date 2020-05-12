(Thurman) -- Three people are charged in connection with an altercation in Thurman over the weekend.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Matthew Demorest, 38-year-old Pamela Demorest and 22-year-old Dakota Moss, all of Thurman were arrested for disorderly conduct--fighting in public, in connection with a large disturbance near the intersection of Main and Filmore Streets in Thurman. Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a physical confrontation broke out after a large group gathered in the street. The suspects were arrested after an onlooker videotaped the altercation.
All three subjects were released from custody after posting $300 bond each. The incident remains under investigation, and more arrests are possible.