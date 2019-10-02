(Farragut)--It may not be like opening the door to OZ, but it's pretty close.
When the door opens from what used to be the Farragut School cafeteria, and you gaze into The Waterfalls wedding venue, you'll be amazed at the transformation from what was the original Farragut school gymnasium into what is now a beautiful, elegant space for weddings.
It's the brainchild of Donna and Trent Tiemeyer, the area go-getters who purchased the Farragut school in 2016 and have since transformed the former academic institution into 15 high-end apartments along with event and wedding venues as well. The Event Center is now located in the former cafeteria space.
It was Donna's dream to bring an amazing wedding facility to Farragut and once the apartments were finished and occupied, it was time to get after the space dedicated to those tying the knot.
That was 9 months ago. Since that time, Donna, Trent and her dedicated crew have worked tirelessly to get The Waterfalls ready for autumn weddings this year. They finished things up in time for not only their first betrothal, but a very successful open house as well.
How did it go?
"Wow!", says Donna. "We had a sign-in book and just based on the ones that signed in, the ones that were signing in Mr. and Mrs., we had over 800 people and we were thinking maybe 300 to 400, so we were absolutely stunned."
She says it took a tremendous amount of demolition and hours upon hours of labor to make the project happen. And good, loyal people.
"I have an amazing crew," she says. "I would tell them some of my ideas and if they didn't know how to do it they found a way to figure out how to do it."
Donna describes The Waterfalls.
"I wanted to utilize the second floor, having a curved stairway that intertwines into one, which for my guys was something they'd never done before. But with the help of YouTube videos they figured it out. And it was our plan to put the waterfall from the ceiling down to the floor."
Trent designed and built the breathtaking waterfall, going over it many times until it was just right.
The Tiemeyers used the original flooring wherever they could and have provided the facility with two fully-stocked bars, a dance floor with stage, two elegant bathrooms along with an upstairs space that includes a room for the family, an impressive bridal room and spacious groom's room as well.
As a matter of fact, the groom may just want to go back into his room when his feet are sore from dancing the night away.
"When I think of a groom I think of him sitting there, hoping he can be sitting in this recliner watching football, so we put in four recliners, a big-screen TV, a mini-frig so he can basically sit here and relax and wait for his bride to get her hair done," Donna says with a smile.
Donna has booked eleven weddings since the recent open house took place.
Donna was asked what this facility means for the people of Farragut.
"From what we have been told, like at the open house there were people that just came running and hugging us, thanking us for doing something with a school that could have potentially just sat and like so many other small towns, just sat and did nothing."
'Doing nothing' isn't in the mindset of Donna Tiemeyer. She's a doer and a goer and the citizens of Farragut and the surrounding area will be benefiting from her drive and ambition for many years to come through The Waterfalls and Events Center.
For more information, call Donna at 712-370-2004 and for more insights check out the audio and video segments below.