(Bridgewater, IA) — A tornado touched down near the Adair/Adams County line Saturday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was confirmed around 2:10 p.m. five miles southeast of Bridgewater by Adams County Emergency Management. Tornado warnings were issued in Adair, Guthrie, and Madison counties due to the rapid movement of the storm system to the northeast.
Officials say two machine sheds were destroyed at a farmstead, but no injuries were reported. The National Weather Service is expected to send out a survey team to confirm the tornado’s rating.
Several other tornado touchdowns were reported across Iowa on Saturday. A storm spotter and law enforcement confirmed a tornado four-to-five miles east of Hudson in Black Hawk County around 5:40 p.m. Several grain bins and out buildings were destroyed.
A brief tornado was also reported two miles southwest of Rhodes in Marshall County. Damage assessments were not available.