(Red Oak/Shenandoah) -- Severe weather made an early fall appearance in KMAland late Tuesday afternoon.
Fast moving storm cells touched off tornado warnings in Pawnee and Johnson counties in southeast Nebraska at around 2 p.m., then moved rapidly to the northeast. Tornado warnings were issued for Otoe, Nemaha, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Page counties in a span of an hour-and-a-half. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman reported a tornado touchdown at 3:29 p.m. one mile south-southwest of Red Oak. No damage was reported. A storm spotter, meanwhile, reported another twister on the ground three miles east of Shenandoah at around 3:35 p.m. Again, no damage was reported.
The severe weather threat is expected to continue through the evening. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
ONE NOTE: KMA News is searching for storm-related photos from today's activity. Email those photos in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.