UPDATED STORY: 6:40 P.M. October 1st, 2019
(Red Oak/Shenandoah) -- By all accounts, KMAland escaped damage from a barrage of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Fast moving storm cells touched off tornado warnings in Pawnee and Johnson counties in southeast Nebraska at around 2 p.m., then moved rapidly to the northeast. A tornado watch was issued for most of KMAland at 2:45 p.m., followed by the first tornado warnings for Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Page counties about five minutes later. Montgomery County Emergency Management reported a tornado touchdown a mile south-southwest of Red Oak shortly before 3:30 p.m. County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says spotters were activated in his county with threatening weather.
"Between that period of the watch and the first warning," said Hamman, "we deployed spotters to the field. We had at least one or two spotters report a possible field, or at least debris in the area that was visible. At that time, that's right when the weather service extended that tornado warning to include Red Oak. We made the decision to go ahead and sound the siren for Red Oak."
Hamman says no damage was reported from the tornado. He says conditions were perfect for severe weather throughout Tuesday.
"Yeah, it was definitely pretty muggy, pretty moist outside," he said. "It definitely felt like something was going to happen. They've been talking about heavy rain for the last several days, not so much severe weather up until this (Tuesday) morning. But, the conditions were right.
"We live in Iowa. I say it all the time, it can happen any time of the year. Here it is October 1st, and we've got a tornado warning," Hamman added.
Storm spotters also reported a tornado touchdown three miles east of Shenandoah at around 3:35 p.m., but again, no damage resulted. Weather Eye Meteorologist Michael Carrow helped KMA keep track of the storms. Carrow says extreme wind shear in the atmosphere touched off the activity.
"We had an upper level jet, with some pretty fast winds out of the southwest, working off to the northeast," said Carrow. "Then, closer off to the ground, we had those winds switching around more to the south to southeasterly direction. That creates a spin in the atmosphere. Then, we had a little of sunshine at least across the southern portions of the listening that did help spark off those storms across the area. Then, combined with that rotation in the atmosphere, that's why we got a lot of these storms to rotate, and they did produce some brief tornadoes."
Carrow echoes Hamman's remarks that tornado season continues past spring and summer.
"They're not out of the question," he said. "Of course, with global climate change, even late in the year, we're starting to see these things happen. But it's definitely not out of the question late in the season."
Photos of Tuesday's activity have been posted with our webstory at kmaland.com. More photos are welcome by emailing them in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.
ORIGINAL STORY: 4:17 P.M. October 1st, 2019
(Red Oak/Shenandoah) -- Severe weather made an early fall appearance in KMAland late Tuesday afternoon.
The severe weather threat is expected to continue through the evening. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
ONE NOTE: KMA News is searching for storm-related photos from today's activity. Email those photos in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.