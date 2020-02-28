(Corning) -- Two suspects were arrested for drug and traffic charges in Adams County late Thursday afternoon.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Kyle Wayne Pack of Red Oak was arrested for driving under suspension, interlock device required and possession of a controlled substance. A passenger in Pack's vehicle, 28-year-old Courtney Laine Sanson of Noway, was arrested for permitting an unauthorized person to drive and possession of a controlled substance. Both suspects were arrested after sheriff's deputies stopped Pack's vehicle due to a suspended driver's license and a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, K-9 Baxo gave a final response to the odor of narcotics.
Both suspects are being held in the Adams County Jail.