(Corning) -- A Creston man faces charges following a drug-related arrest in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Christopher Alan Pierce was arrested Thursday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance--3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shortly after 3 p.m., sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Pierce's vehicle. Pierce was found to have a suspended driver's license. K-9 Baxo was deployed, and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.
Pierce was released from the Adams County Jail after posting bond.