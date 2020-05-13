(Creston) -- Two suspects face charges following early-morning arrests in Creston.
Creston Police say 40-year-old Justin Alan Robertson and 31-year-old Kyle Duane Hoadley, both of Creston, were arrested following a traffic stop in the Creston City Hall parking lot shortly after midnight Wednesday. During the stop, K-9 Jax was deployed, and gave a positive response, resulting in the arrests.
Robertson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, while Hoadley was charged with possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 2nd offense. Robertson and Hoadley were released from the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a summons to appear in court.