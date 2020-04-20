(Clarinda) -- A College Springs man faces drug charges following a weekend arrest.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 50-year-old Steven William Wells was arrested Sunday for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wells was arrested after the sheriff's office stopped the vehicle he was driving in Shambaugh for a traffic violation. Clarinda Police K-9 Raiko was deployed for a free air sniff, and indicated the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A subsequent search indicated marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Wells was released from the Page County Jail on $4,300 bond, pending further court proceedings.