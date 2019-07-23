(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials have clarified language in the city’s tree ordinances.
During its half-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the first reading of amendments to the city’s regulations regarding tree services. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendments. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the clarifications specify services performed on public versus private properties.
“In practice, we’ve always required that any tree service carry a license from the city to trim trees on private property, as well as public property,” said Lyman. “The wording of the ordinance was pointed out to us that it doesn’t say private property specifically, so we’re changing the wording to match the purchase that we’ve handled for many years.”
Additionally, City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says the adjustments address damaged incurred by fallen trees.
“Sometimes, those big trees fall on streets,” said Sorensen. “They fall on rightaways, they fall on sidewalks. It’s nice to have a person who has signed up permit-wise with the city, so we know who to contact if there’s damaged done to the sidewalk, or the street, or anything else of that nature.”
Sorensen adds the changes require identification of the contractor removing the trees.
“The insurance we’re talking about is liability insurance,” he said. “The coverage, and what we expect of the contractor will be covered in the permit.”
Council members took action after no one spoke during a public hearing.
In other business, the council set a public hearing for August 13th at 6 p.m. on proposed changes to the city’s fencing regulations. Lyman says the changes would carry additional requirements for fences. Currently, only height is regulated.
“This establishes rules for setbacks, for what materials can be used, some additional height requirements,” said Lyman. “It talks about unobstructed views on corners, specifically, that it sets kind of a sunset clause, that if 40% of the fence is going to be repaired or replaced, they have to now conform to these new rules—they don’t get grandfathered in.”
Participating via speakerphone, Councilman Kim Swank asked that the city’s planning and zoning board be consulted before the council considers the proposed changes.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---approved McGill Restoration’s proposal totaling $114,112 for tank blasting and coating on the west SCU at Shenandoah’s water treatment plant.
---approved a pay request to Southwest Iowa Parking Lot Maintenance totaling $70,000 for demolition of 305 South Elm Street, a.k.a. the old Keenan Apartments.
---adopted the Iowa League of Cities’ Record Retention Manual to develop better control of records for permanent, long term and short term retention.
---approved records eligible for destruction by Paper Tiger (a list of records to be destroyed is available at City Hall).
---approved the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s request for street closings for this week’s Thursday at the Flatiron event from 4-to-8 p.m.
---approved the Shenandoah School District’s request to close West Sheridan Avenue from Railroad to Willow Streets September 20th from 2:30-to-3:30 p.m. for the annual Homecoming Parade.
---approved the rates/salaries for Shenandoah Fire Department full time employee Chris DeLong and part time employees Gary Stribling and Cody Augustine—each at $12.50 an hour.
---approved the rates/salaries for part time Shenandoah police officers Dustin Terry, Jay Doss, Logan Roberts, Jorgegio Neal and Jeff Hoyt. Rates for Terry, Doss, Roberts and Neal were set at $12.50, while Hoyt will receive $13.25 an hour.