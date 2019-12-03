(Treynor) -- Treynor residents can pay tribute to veterans and first responders--and have a good time doing it--this weekend.
Treynor's Palace Event Center is the site of the American Heroes Celebration Saturday evening from 7 to midnight. Proceeds from the dance go to Treynor's Fire Department and the Treynor Legion Club. Craig Buckingham is a spokesperson for the event. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program, Buckingham says the event pays tribute to individuals who support the community.
"We're just trying to raise some money for the first responders, the police department, for the firemen," said Buckingham. "Just raising a little more for their causes, and having a little fun while they're doing it."
Buckingham says those heroes have a special meeting to him, personally.
"We've got a son in the service, and he's overseas," he said. "We were hoping he would be here, but he's not. We love the veterans. We love the military, the police, the firemen--we appreciate everything they do."
Buckingham says the event also showcases the community's new palace center. Opened in April, the facility has become a major hub for weddings, reunions, birthday parties, business meetings, proms and other events.
"We took an old barn that was built in the '30's," said Buckingham, "and we completely rebuilt it. We tried to leave everything that was original inside. We put in new floors, and we believe we made it a beautiful place."
The band Taxi Driver provides the music. Members of Treynor's American Legion Post #725 will present the colors at the start of the dance.