UPDATED: 1:24 P.M. October 15th, 2019
(Treynor) -- Authorities are still investigating a strange incident in Treynor early Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Heesch Avenue in Treynor for a home invasion, with shots fired. The caller advised that four people had broken into the house, and that they shot two of the subjects. The caller also advised that they started a fire to keep the other two away. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker tells KMA News deputies then observed smoke coming from a garage attached to a residence.
"Deputies arrived," said Danker. "They were able to get him out of the garage, and using a garden hose, were able to knock down the fire. It was found out that this individual probably has some mental health issues. There were four other family members in the house, and they were able to get out."
Danker says the caller was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. After Treynor's Fire Department brought the fire under control, Danker says nothing was located in the garage to support the caller's statement that two subjects were shot. Currently, deputies are not looking for suspects. The sheriff says the incident remains under investigation.
