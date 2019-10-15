(Treynor) -- Fire and law enforcement officials are investigating a fire in Treynor.
Treynor's Fire Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire at around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a residence near the corner of Highway 92 and Heesch Avenue. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker tells KMA News the incident was originally reported as a home invasion.
"Apparently, the call came in as a home invasion, with two people shot," said Danker. "Then, the male caller advised he had lit them on fire, from what I understand. Then, he said the fire had gotten big, and he called and said he couldn't get out. Deputies arrived, and were able to get him out of the garage, and using a garden hose, were able to knock down the fire.
"It was found out that individual probably has some mental health issues. There were four other family members in the house, and they were able to get out," he added.
Danker says no injuries have been reported. Further information regarding the fire was unavailable.