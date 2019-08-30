(Gretna) -- Two suspects were arrested after authorities found methamphetamine in their vehicle at a traffic stop near Gretna Thursday evening.
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers observed a suspicious GMC Safari at a gas station at the Interstate 80 exit at mile marker 432 at around 7:25 p.m. Due to the proximity of the vehicle to Interstate 80, a focus of high-intensity drug trafficking enforcement operations, troopers began to investigate. During the investigation, a patrol K-9 officer detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the GMC Safari. Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the dash of the van.
The two occupants of the van, 52-year-old Jose Ortiz-Figueroa, and 51-year-old Ana Maria Murguia-Salonio, both of Mexico, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Both were held in the Sarpy County Jail.