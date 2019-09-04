(Council Bluffs)--There's nothing quite like a homemade cookie to put a smile on a person's face and lower the stress load just a little bit, especially when that person is serving in the U.S. military overseas.
So it's a good thing Iowa Cookie Crumbs is there for those troops who continue to be in harm's way all over the world.
Abbie Crawford and Deann Over are two of the group's originators. They both reside in Council Bluffs.
Abbie's passion for caring for troops overseas goes back to her high school days when she sent cookies via Dear Abby to the military serving in the Vietnam war.
So in 2007, when she read an article in a magazine about a woman who had been sending cookies to troops overseas since the early 1990's, Abbie decided to give it a go once again.
That woman's name is Jeanette Cram, the Director of Treat the Troops, which is based out of Hilton Head, South Carolina. Abbie contacted her and after a few months time, Cram gave her the go ahead to a part of Treat the Troops through Iowa Cookie Crumbs.
"We started in my kitchen in 2007," says Abbie. "There were 15 of us. Some of my best friends. We made the mistake of trying to make them in my kitchen at the same time, but somehow we did survive that terrible blunder," she joked. "Within a few months we had a huge amount of interest in our project and now we have 3 teams made up of approximately 180 bakers. Those are our 'crumbs'.
The cookies are packed at Deann's church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. The homemade cookies are shipped every other month all over the world, wherever service people are in harm's way.
"We usually send about 10 dozen cookies in each box," says Abbie. "We use a military flat rate box. That way we can kind of control our costs. We are strictly a project that is run totally on donations and people have been very generous in helping us by supporting us with money for postage. We couldn't function without that. So far in postage, since 2007, we have spent two hundred four thousand three hundred sixty one dollars and 22 cents."
Cookies aren't the only things that go in the box for the troops either. Also included are things like beef jerky, tootsie rolls, a clean pair of white athletic socks, real silverware in a draw-string bag, personal hygiene items and letters from the bakers to the military personnel.
And that's not all.
"We also pack a couple pocket flags," says Deann. "We have some volunteers that actually fold these small flags. They have a verse in them and we add those so the soldiers can put them in their pockets. Then just last month we started a pocket star flag. That's where some boy scouts and one of our volunteers cut out the emblems of retired flags and we add those to the packets too. They can put those in their pockets and they're very inspirational."
Members of Iowa Cookie Crumbs are always looking for new bakers and those willing to do other tasks as well, including knitting, crocheting and sewing.
They're not asking for thanks, but when they receive letters from grateful soldiers from all over the globe, that's really all the thanks they need.
"We do anything we can to help brighten their day," says Deann.
Abbie says if you'd like to learn more, google Iowa Cookie Crumbs and click on the available link and that will take your to their web page.
For further insights, take a listen to their story below here at KMAland.com.