(Shenandoah) -- Republicans in Page County -- and Iowa -- have chosen Donald Trump as their nominee for president in the 2020 election.
While most of the nation's attention was on Iowa Democrats in the first-in-the-nation caucuses, members of the GOP in Page County and elsewhere held their bi-annual meetings Monday night. Four of the county's precincts -- those covering all of Shenandoah and the western half of rural Page County -- held their caucuses at Shenandoah's High School. All but one of the votes from the four precincts was cast for Trump. Overall, Page County Republican Party Co-Chair Ernie Aust was pleased with how things went.
"I think it went real well," said Aust. "I was happy with the turnout. I was kind of worried with everybody voting for Trump, but they spoke in regards to several other candidates and that's our thing. Hopefully, we really move forward. This is the start of it. The caucus is done, so now we can move onto the county convention and carry on."
Aust hopes the caucuses will serve as a jumping-off point for the general election in November.
"We need to tell people how good a job Trump is doing," said Aust. "Even though some of the lackluster Republicans haven't fully supported him, I think they are starting to come on more. In terms of the Republican platform, he's done what he said he would do and what the party platform stands for getting done."
In addition to picking a presidential candidate for the party, caucusgoers were able to sign petitions for other federal, state and county elections to get candidates on the ballot for the June Primary Election. Aust stumped for former Congressman David Young, who is running to regain his seat from Cindy Axne.
"I personally worked with him and other veterans worked with him on getting a new clinic here in Shenandoah," said Aust. "We were getting a lot of pushback with budgets, but he really held the VA's feet to the fire to make sure they kept moving on the thing. They got their plans approved and they are building a new veteran's clinic here in Shenandoah."
Participants also elected delegates to attend the Page County Republican County Convention on March 14th and were able to propose resolutions to the party's platform.
"There's a lot of people who submitted quite a number of platform planks and different items that they were interested in," said Aust. "I do think our current platform actually pretty well has most of things in it dealing with abortion and gun rights and those type of things."
Statewide, Trump won an overwhelming majority of the votes to be the Republican nominee. Full results from the Iowa GOP can be found here.