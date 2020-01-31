(Des Moines) -- Just days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, President Trump held a rally in the state Thursday in Des Moines.
Trump told supporters at Drake University he's not worried about impeachment. He touted what he feels are his administration's accomplishments.
"They impeach Trump. The best trade deals, the strongest military, I took care of the Vets," said Trump. "We got choice, we got accountability for the Vets, accountability, we got all these things, and they impeach your president. No, that's not going to work, watch. Just watch."
Trump says Democrats are out to reverse his victory of 3 years ago.
"They want to nullify your ballots, poison our democracy, and overthrow the entire system of government," said Trump. "That's not happening, I can tell you that."
At a rally earlier Thursday in Michigan, Trump praised his work on a new trade deal with the U.S., Mexico and Canada. In the heart of farm country, he also touted the phase one trade deal signed with China.
"And now you people are gonna to make so much money you're not gonna do, just you know what?" said Trump. "Just relax, take it easy, put it away, enjoy your life. But you're going to make a lot of money."
Trump then predicted his own reelection.
"This November we're going to defeat the radical, socialist Democrats and they're right down the street," said Trump.
Trump thanked farmers for sticking with him through negotiations with China, which drove commodity prices down. He promised an a wide-ranging and comprehensive deal with the world's second-largest economy is coming soon.