(Shenandoah) -- Turnbull Child Development Center in Shenandoah is closing until further notice beginning this Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email sent to families Monday afternoon, TCDC officials have been working carefully to follow the recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control. The TCDC Board of Directors will be meeting each Wednesday starting on March 25th to make a decision for the following week.
TCDC families will not be charged for the time that the center is not in operation and will not be required to apply vacation days. Anyone with questions can contact the center at 712-246-1204.