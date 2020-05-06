(Des Moines) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa--and the number of deaths reported--continue to rise.
The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday was notified of 293 additional positive cases for a total of 10,404 positive cases. There have been an additional 2,309 negative tests for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. An additional 12 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total fatalities to 219. The deaths were reported in Black Hawk, Clayton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk and Woodbury counties.
The IDPH says 414 are currently hospitalized, and 3,803 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 50 Iowans have already been tested.