UPDATE: 7:45 AM April 19th, 2020
(Clarinda) -- The two students that fled Clarinda Academy on Saturday evening are believed to now be in a stolen 2018 Chevy pickup.
The pickup was reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of North 6th Street, and it is believed the pickup was stolen by the two students that absconded from Clarinda Academy.
Anyone with information on the missing Clarinda Academy students or the vehicle theft should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.
ORIGINAL STORY: 9:25 PM April 18th, 2020
(Clarinda) -- Authorities are searching for two absconded students from Clarinda Academy.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the students ran from the Clarinda Academy on Saturday evening. Both are white males. One is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, and the other is 5-foot-10 and 142 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the missing Clarinda Academy students should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.