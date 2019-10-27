(Red Oak) -- Three teens were injured when their vehicle crashed in Montgomery County at the end of a chase Sunday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and A Avenue at around 8:50 a.m. Authorities say a pickup driven by a 16-year-old Carter Lake juvenile was eastbound on 34 out of Glenwood, being pursued by a Mills County sheriff's deputy and Glenwood Police. The pursuit continued into Montgomery County. As the vehicle approached A Avenue, authorities say it attempted to turn left, but was traveling too fast, and lost control. The pickup entered a north ditch on 34, struck a culvert and rolled before coming to rest on its top.
Three juveniles--a 17-year-old from Carter Lake and two 14-year-olds from Glenwood--were taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Further information regarding the incident has been been released.