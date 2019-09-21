(Hopkins) -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Friday evening.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 246, 4 miles east of Hopkins shortly after 10:30 p.m.. An eastbound car driven by 20-year-old Tanner Wilcox of Parnell traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a field fence. The vehicle then went airborne and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels.
Wilcox and a passenger, 21-year-old Clayton Ferrell of Maryville, were taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.