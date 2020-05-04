(Glenwood) -- The number of coronvirus cases in Mills County continues to grow.
Mills County Public Health officials say they were notified Monday of two additional novel coronavirus cases in Mills County.This brings the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county to five. Officials say the two new cases are adults between 18-to-40 years old, and contracted the virus through community spread.
Mills County Public Health is currently conducting contact investigations to identify and followup with anyone who had close contact with the ill individuals. Close contacts are educated about self-monitoring their health status by health department nurses. The subjects are required to do daily symptom and temperature checks, as well as quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precaution.
Officials say three of the five Mills County residents who contracted COVID-19 have recovered. A total of 103 individuals have been tested. Officials say there is still a great need for all residents to stay home as much as possible, stay around from groups of people, and maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals as there is substantial COVID-19 spread across Iowa.