(Des Moines) -- Some unscrupulous individuals are using the coronavirus threat to spread something else--scams.
Marc Krickbaum is U.S. attorney for the southern district of Iowa. Krickbaum joins U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and other officials in warning citizens against the dangers of scams associated with COVID-19. Krickbaum talked about the importance of educating the public in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"At this time, most people are focused on their families, and their health than people are worried about their financial well being," said Krickbaum. "We know that there is a small segment of the population that is thinking these days about how they can use this crisis to scam people out of money. That's the segment of the population that we're worried about, and focused on."
Krickbaum says one of the scams to look out for involves alleged charitable contributions.
"One thing that we see are the charitable scams," he said. "People that say they're collecting money for a charitable cause, but in fact, obviously, it's just going to line their own pockets. We've seen this in Iowa--we know that it's happening. We've seen this in the Des Moine area, recently, where people have been targeting churches or religious organizations, where people are using COVID-19 to solicit money, when we know it's a fraud."
Another scam danger entails selling products or medical treatments that aren't legitimate.
"People who are hawking a fake cure or a treatment for the coronavirus, or people who have promised to sell you test kids, or masks, or even hand sanitizer, but in fact, they're never going to deliver any goods--that's a second category that we see," said Krickbaum.
Krickbaum says other scammers use the recently-approved stimulus package to promise to expedite government checks IF people unwittingly provide bank account information. That's a no-no.
"Don't give out your bank account information," he said, "or things like your date of birth, unless you know you're giving to a legitimate source. That is one very common way of getting money, is that people trick you into getting your bank account information. So, check into and make sure it's a legitimate organization, or a legitimate website before you enter that information--be very cautious about that."
Often times, he says perpetrators use those always-annoying robocalls to scam people out of money. And, scam dangers multiply as more people use computers at home for work or school. Krickbaum urges the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721, or the Iowa Attorney General's Office at 1-888-777-4590. More information is also available from the Iowa Attorney General's website, iowaattorneygeneral.gov.