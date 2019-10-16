(St. Joseph) -- There's potential good news for northwest Missouri motorists impacted by flood-related road closings the past several months.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials say U.S. Highway 136 in Atchison County, including the Missouri River crossing to Brownville, may reopen as early as Thursday. Larry Jacobson is resident engineer for MoDOT's Maryville project office. Jacobson tells KMA News a third round of flooding in September delayed plans for an earlier reopening.
"Late August is when all the waters had started to recede," said Jacobson. "So, we were able to get in there, and repair the shoulders that had scoured out. We had two large holes in the roadway where the Missouri River was flowing where it shouldn't be. We've done some bridge stabilization to a bridge structure between Rock Port and Phelps City where it had scoured quite a bit around the supports."
Jacobson says 136 was damaged in two major stretches.
"We have a railroad that runs north-south--Burlington Northern," he said. "The water was pretty continuous on the west side of that from April to August. In the meantime, back in July, the railroad was able to repair their railroad tracks, and it really stopped the water from getting to the eastern portion. The eastern portion had flowed water considerably, too, from the Missouri River, and the bridge that I had mentioned had scoured out the approach pavement, making it unsafe to cross at that time, too."
The news is not so good regarding U.S. Highway 159 in Holt County, including the Missouri River crossing to Rulo. Jacobson says the roadway is still closed following another round of flooding.
"Unfortunately, we were able to get it opened," said Jacobson. "It was open 16 days, and the water came back in in that area, and flooded 159, 111 and the Big Lake area. It remains closed at this time. We still have over a foot, two foot of water in certain areas, and we have no idea when that water will really recede enough to get in and evaluate."
Jacobson says preliminary reports indicate limited damage.
"The minor photos that I've seen so far have luckily shown that it's just shoulder damage at this time," he said. "So, it shouldn't take too much. But, we do not see all the locations--so there could be another cut in the roadway, too."
There's no timetable for 159's reopening. Once it is reopened, Jacobson says a signed detour will be in place to move traffic between Nebraska and Interstate 29, due to damage incurred on the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge near Fortescue. MoDOT officials say the bridge is a complete loss, and must be replaced. Other road information is available from the MoDOT website.