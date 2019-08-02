(Sidney) -- Lacey Jensen of Underwood is the 2019 Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo Queen.
"I grew up on a farm there and I'm actually the fifth generation to live on that farm," Jensen said. "I'm the youngest of five kids, I have three sisters and one brother. I grew up riding horses my whole life and I kind of followed in my sister's footsteps. I'm very excited to be the 2019 Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo Queen."
Jensen -- along with Kelly Kesterson of Tabor, Anna Horn from Stuart, and Sydney Johnson of Clarinda -- stopped by the KMA Studios Thursday morning to talk about the rodeo on KMA's "Dean & Friends" show. Jensen says the rodeo queen contest was an all-day event.
"We had interviews in the morning, continued with a pot luck, and then we had speeches and impromptu questions," Jensen said. "We finished off with horsemanship, and then we had the coronation where I was crowned."
Jensen says she's honored to be the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo Queen.
"I love it so much," Jensen said. "Having the opportunity to do this is just amazing, being able to meet new people and make new friends, and also being able to promote the great sport of rodeo. It's just an honor is all I can say."
The rodeo continues through Saturday night. Rodeo performances begin at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, with the Emmett Bower Band performing afterwards each night. Rodeo Days festivities begin at 8 a.m. Saturday along the Sidney Square, and the annual rodeo parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.