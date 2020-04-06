(Omaha) -- An Omaha physician says he -- like the CDC -- is recommending people wear a mask when they are out in public.
Dr. Ali Khan is dean of the UNMC College of Public Health and has previously held various positions at the CDC. Khan says even though other countries are seeing declining cases of COVID-19, the U.S. is close to reaching its peak, depending on where you live in the country.
"In the U.S., we are actually only going into the peak of our epidemic," said Khan. "Back on March 3rd, we only had 103 cases or so, so we are slowly increasing what projections that we would our peak somewhere towards the end of April or mid-May and then start falling off into June and July."
Many experts -- including Khan -- believe that even after the U.S. reaches its peak, we could still see a secondary spike in infections this fall. Khan says infectious disease experts are using what they are seeing in China as a way to anticipate cases in the rest of the world.
"Even though they were very successful in tamping down on their epidemic, they still continue to see some cases now," said Khan. "We also know that nobody in the community has immunity against this disease. Currently, here in the U.S. only about 0.1 percent of the population has been exposed, so that still leaves 99.9 percent of the population that has not been exposed to this virus and potentially at risk for disease if they virus persists in our communities."
As we reach the peak of the allergy season at the same time, Khan says many people who develop allergy-like symptoms may think they have coronavirus.
"With the coronavirus, the dangerous symptoms are more the fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and fatigue," said Khan. "Those are the more concerning symptoms of having a long illness and difficulty breathing, as opposed to the allergic-like symptoms. However, if you are experiencing difficulties breathing, you definitely need to call your healthcare provider and make sure that you come and be seen."
Last week, the CDC issued guidance that said the public should wear a cloth face covering when in public. Khan echoes that recommendation.
"We know that most disease is spread by droplet transmission from people who are infected and will have symptoms," said Khan. "However, they start transmitting disease before they even know that they have symptoms. They are healthy, so they would be out and about. If they are wearing a mask, they are less likely to transmit disease to other people."
In addition to slowing spread, Khan says cloth masks can offer some level of protection from the outside world.
"Since this is a droplet-borne disease, you can protect yourself from droplets," said Khan. "My recommendation is that in addition to washing your hands and not touching your face, that you should also wear a mask when you are out and about."
The U.S. has now surpassed 330,000 cases of the virus nationwide, while the worldwide infection account is nearing 1.3 million.