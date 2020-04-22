(Omaha) -- An Omaha physician is a member of a 30-person panel selected by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop treatment guidelines for COVID-19.
Susan Swindells is an infectious diseases physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine. The panel is set to consider two broad categories of therapies that are in use to treat the virus: antivirals and immune-based therapies. The panel will then issue a set of guidelines for use by healthcare providers nationwide.
“There’s a huge amount of information flying around, particularly about how to treat patients who have this coronavirus and nobody’s quite sure what to do because we don’t have good quality evidence to base any of our decisions on," said Swindells. "And we don’t have treatments for this like we do for things like blood pressure, diabetes, and infectious diseases such as HIV where you can say well, ‘recommended treatment is X.'"
Swindells was invited to serve on the panel by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The panel includes U.S. health care experts, academic organizations, federal agencies and professional societies.
"Dr. Tony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases decided we should come up with some federal guidelines to help practicing clinicians on the front line," said Swindells.
In addition to looking at the two main courses of therapy, the panel will consider information on more experiemental treatments for COVID-19.
“We’ve been asked to develop federal treatment guidelines to help doctors and nurses on the front lines know how to treat patients with coronavirus," said Swindells.
More information on the panel and the NIH programs can be found at nih.gov.