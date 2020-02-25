(Omaha) -- The University of Nebraska Omaha will host a Department of Homeland Security program aimed at educating counterterrorism experts.
The university announced this week that it has received a $36.5 million grant -- a university record -- to house the Center for Excellence for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterrorism Research. UNO will work with 17 other universities -- including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and UNMC -- to host the program. U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He says he is pleased that this kind of work will be done in his state.
“This is a good investment towards stopping terrorists with Nebraska know how. It’s vitally important to our national security to make sure the next generation of counterterrorism leaders are ready to take on radical, non-state actors. This is a big investment in our youth, Nebraska, and the security of our nation. This is important work.”
The university says it is planning to add five tenured professors and establish scholarships to recruit students to the program.