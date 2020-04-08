UPDATE 4:45 AM WEDNESDAY: The Iowa State Patrol has released more information in connection to a fatal motorcycle vs. car accident along Highway 2 near Shenandoah Tuesday evening.
According to an accident report from the state patrol, 72-year-old Michael Gene Flynn of Shenandoah was traveling east on Highway 2 in a 1997 GMC Jimmy around 5:14 p.m. The patrol says Flynn slowed down to make a left turn at C Avenue. An eastbound motorcycle on Highway 2 was traveling behind Flynn's vehicle. The patrol says the individual on the bike braked hard and went left of the centerline when Flynn was turning and broadsided the GMC on the driver's side.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, and has not been named by authorities until next of kin has been notified. Flynn was not hurt. The accident shut down Highway 2 at C Avenue for a few hours Tuesday evening.
The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Fire, Shenandoah Police and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
(Shenandoah) -- A traffic accident closed a portion of Highway 2 near Shenandoah Tuesday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the Shenandoah Fire Department, Highway 2 was closed at C Avenue. The Iowa Department of Transportation's 511 traveler information map indicated a crash blocked both lanes of the roadway. Traffic was detoured using East Nishna Road and 190th Street.
Details regarding the accident are unavailable at this time.