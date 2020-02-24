Updated Story February 24, 2020 1:51 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- All four students who ran from Clarinda Academy have been apprehended.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says in the area of 190th Street and Quincy Avenue north of the facility. The Page County Sheriff's Office and Clarinda Academy staff assisted Clarinda Police with the incident.
Original Story February 24, 2020 12:45 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- Four Clarinda Academy students are on the run.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says four male students ran from the campus just after noon. The were last seen heading west. The students are described as two caucasian males, one African-American male and one Hispanic male. No other description is available.
Law enforcement and Academy staff are currently searching for the missing juveniles. Anyone with information is urged to contact Clarinda Police at (712) 542-2194.