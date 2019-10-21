UPDATE 10:10 AM MONDAY: New Market is no longer under a boil advisory.
New Market city officials tell KMA News the boil advisory -- which was put into effect October 11th after some fire hydrant maintenance work -- has been lifted. Water sample tests came back clear Monday morning allowing the advisory to expire.
For more information, contact New Market City Hall at 712-585-3479.
ORIGINAL STORY - OCTOBER 11, 2019
(New Market) -- New Market residents will be without water services for a few hours on Tuesday.
New Market city officials tell KMA News that some maintenance work on fire hydrants will take place that morning, causing a shut off of the city's water beginning at 9 a.m. Once the water is turned back later in the day, a boil advisory will be in effect until water testing results come back clear.
