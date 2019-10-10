Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 45. SE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.