UPDATE 11:35 AM THURSDAY -- Glenwood authorities have arrested a woman wanted in connection to a late Wednesday night shooting.
The Glenwood Police Department confirms 37-year-old Brandy Clark of Glenwood was arrested Thursday morning inside her home. Reports say Clark was taken into custody after she returned to her home to check on her dog. A neighbor had seen Clark enter the residence. Police found Clark hiding inside a closet.
As previously reported on KMA News, police officers responded to the 300 block of North Vine Street in Glenwood late Wednesday night and located a 34-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. There have been no updates provided by law enforcement on his condition.
Clark had been sought by police since the incident and was considered armed and dangerous. No further details are available at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
