Updated Story: October 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m.
(Braddyville) -- Traffic is now flowing on Highway 71 following a Monday morning accident.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says an overturned semi closed the roadway between U.S. Route 136 and Braddyville around 11 a.m. MoDOT officials say a towing company removed the truck, but the cargo will remain on the side of the road until a crane can move it.
A press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Monday afternoon indicated that 54-year-old Timothy Burnsed of Casper, Wyoming was operating the semi southbound on Highway 71 -- just south of Braddyville -- around 7:55 a.m. The semi was hauling a windmill tower. The patrol says the rear tires of the towed unit traveled off the west side of the roadway, causing the load to shift and ultimately led to the semi overturning.
Burnsed suffered minor injuries and was transported to Clarinda Regional Health Center by Nodaway County Ambulance. MoDOT, Iowa DOT, Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Clearmont Fire, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.
Original Story: October 7, 2019, 9:08 a.m.
(Braddyville) -- Traffic delays are expected along Highway 71 south of Braddyville after a semi overturned this morning.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, a southbound semi hauling a windmill tower overturned just south of Braddyville. The southbound lane of 71 in that area has been shut down while crews work to tow the rig from the scene. Delays are expected and authorities ask the traveling public to watch out for first responders.
Further details regarding how the crash occurred and whether or not anyone was injured has not been released at this time. KMA News will continue to monitor this developing story.