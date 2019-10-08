Updated Story: October 8, 2019 6:11 a.m.
(Crescent) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened a portion of Interstate 29.
Officials Monday afternoon reopened one lane in each direction of the interstate between Crescent and Loveland. The roadway was closed Sunday afternoon due to encroaching floodwaters.
Find the latest road conditions from the DOT at 511ia.org.
Original Story: October 7, 2019 8:02 a.m.
(Crescent) -- A portion of Interstate 29 is closed again due to flooding.
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Sunday night that it has closed the interstate from Exit 61 near Crescent to Exit 71 near Loveland because of encroaching floodwaters. Officials expect the roadway to be reopened sometime Monday evening.
More information is available from the DOT at 511ia.org.