UPDATE - 6:50 PM SUNDAY: The Glenwood Police Department says 14-year-old Michael Johnson Jr. was located safely on Sunday. At this time, 15-year-old Brooklyn Handley is still missing.
Anyone with information regarding Handley's whereabouts is urged to contact Glenwood Police at 712-527-4844.
ORIGINAL STORY
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood authorities are seeking the public's help in locating two missing teenagers who went missing on separate days.
The Glenwood Police Department says 14-year-old Michael Johnson Jr. was reported missing on October 15th and is believed to be in the Carter Lake area. The second missing person is 15-year-old Brooklyn Handley who was reported missing on October 17th.
Anyone who has seen or has information related to Johnson or Handley's whereabouts is urged to contact the Glenwood Police Department at 712-527-4844.