Updated Story October 22nd, 2019 5:00 a.m.
(Villisca) -- Two missing Clarinda Academy students have been apprehended in Montgomery County.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Page County Communications Center put out a call around 11:15 p.m. for a stolen vehicle from Clarinda. Around seven minutes later, a deputy observed the vehicle northbound on Highway 71 near South U Avenue, just south of Villisca.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop and took two juvenile males from Clarinda Academy into custody without incident. The driver was charged with theft of a motor vehicle -- a class D felony. Both teens were taken to the juvenile detention center in Council Bluffs. Their names were not released.
The Page County Sheriff's Office, Clarinda Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
Original Story October 21st, 2019 12:53 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- Authorities are searching for two students who fled the Clarinda Academy Monday morning.
Few details have been released, but Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms that officers and academy officials are looking for a native American male and a white male who escaped from campus. Anyone with information on the students' whereabouts should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2914.