UPDATE 1:35 PM SATURDAY: Page County Dispatch reports 28-year-old Jordan Charles Quick has been safely located.
ORIGINAL STORY
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man has been reported missing.
According to Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, 28-year-old Jordan Charles Quick is missing from a community residential care facility in Clarinda. He was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Friday. He is described as 5-03, 180 pounds with blue eyes. Quick was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone who has seen Quick should contact the Page County Dispatch Center at 712-542-1419.