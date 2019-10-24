Updated Story October 24, 2019 6:14 a.m.
(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man wanted on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from authorities Tuesday has been apprehended in Omaha.
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Jamie Kennedy was apprehended near Grandridge Apartments in the 5400 block of North 100th Plaza. Kennedy is accused of using his vehicle to ram a police cruiser Tuesday morning in the 2600 block of Avenue F in Council Bluffs while local and federal authorities were attempting to apprehend him.
Authorities say Kennedy then drove over a fence and fled into Omaha on Interstate 480. Omaha Police located his abandoned vehicle a short time later. Kennedy faces domestic assault and other charges, as well as several pending charges related to the pursuit. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail.
Original Story October 22, 2019 2:56 p.m.
(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities are searching for a Council Bluffs man who allegedly fled from officers Tuesday.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were working with federal agents near 26th and Avenue F around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were searching for 29-year-old Jamie Kennedy, who was wanted on multiple warrants.
Kennedy was located in the 2600 block of Avenue F parked in front of another vehicle. Police say Kennedy used his vehicle to ram a police cruiser numerous times, drive over a fence and flee into Omaha. Nebraska law enforcement located the vehicle abandoned near Northridge and Ida streets in Omaha.
Kennedy is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP or 911. No officers were injured in the incident and additional warrants are pending against Kennedy for the incident.