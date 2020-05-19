(Shenandoah) -- Listeners will have two opportunities to hear KMA's Page County Supervisors' Candidates Forum.
All seven candidates running for the Republican nominations in Page County's 1st and 3rd supervisors districts participated in a virtual forum via ZOOM Monday evening. Due to the forum's length, KMA has adjusted the broadcast times. You can hear the forum Wednesday evening at 6:05 and again Thursday morning at 9:05 on both KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1.
KMA will post the forum's recording in its entirety on a future news story.