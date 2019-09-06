(Des Moines) -- The USDA will spend up to $36 million to buy Iowa land damaged by Missouri River flooding.
The money to pay landowners comes from the U-S-D-A Emergency Watershed Protection Program. Iowa property owners in the flood zone may apply to permanently turn the land over to the federal government for a “conversation easement.” The easements will be restored to the natural flood plain.
The buy-outs are available for public or private farmland as well as residential properties damaged by flooding. Applications may be submitted at Natural Resources Conservation Service field offices through October 18.