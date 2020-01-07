(Washington, D.C.) -- Work is underway in the Senate on a new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
The Senate Finance Committee -- chaired by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley -- began markup of the trade agreement passed by the House before Christmas. Grassley has fast-tracked the bill, meaning there will be no amendments allowed in committee in an attempt to get the bill to the Senate floor faster.
“USMCA will bring much needed certainty, and real benefits to America’s farmers, workers, and businesses,” said Grassley. “Farmers are getting better and more reliable market access, which they badly need. Workers will see thousands of new jobs, particularly in high wage manufacturing industries. Businesses will have an agreement that reflects the reality of modern commerce, including for the $1.3 trillion U.S. digital economy.”
Grassley lauded the deal struck by the Trump Administration in 2018 as a step-up from the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“USMCA corrects the enforcement flaws that plagued NAFTA, and ensures that the parties will be held accountable to their commitments,” said Grassley. “USMCA has the support of hundreds of organizations representing a wide range of the economy, including agriculture groups, businesses, and labor groups.”
Senators face a time crunch in trying to get the deal in place before a possible impeachment trial in their chamber.
“There are some aspects of this bill I don’t particularly like,” said Grassley. “But as I reflect on how we got here, I’m proud of the hard work of many individuals that made it possible to achieve a strong agreement, and a bill that could garner broad support.”
The deal is expected to have wide bipartisan support in the Senate. Republican Pat Toomey and Independent Bernie Sanders are the only two senators who have expressed opposition to the legislation.