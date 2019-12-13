(Washington, D.C.) -- It will likely be next month before any sort of vote happens in the Senate to confirm a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
House Democrats and the White House announced an agreement on language in the trade pact designed to replace NAFTA. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- who criticized Democrats for delaying the agreement -- said this week that it will likely be late January or early February before USMCA is brought up in his chamber. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst puts the blame squarely on the House for the extra delay in the Senate.
"If the House had acted on this sooner -- we've been sitting on this for a year -- this would have been long done and in the books," said Ernst. "What they have done is forced the Senate into a position where no we're rolling into an impeachment trial in January. The House Democrats have really orchestrated this quite well. They've been able to sit on the USMCA and only act on it when they know that it won't likely be to able to be taken up until after the impeachment trial."
Optimists had hoped the agreement could be moved through the Senate prior to the holiday break and the looming impeachment trial. Ernst says there is still some work to be done on the agreement, plus work on appropriations bills and a continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown.
"We've got a lot of changes that we have not been advised on yet," said Ernst. "We'll have to scrutinize those here in the Senate. By the time we're able to act on it, we already have that time consumed in the Senate. I'm pointing the finger right back at the House. They should have acted on this a long time ago, instead of waiting until the absolute last minute before we approach a very political impeachment trial in the Senate."
Speaking following an event in Stanton Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says USMCA is long overdue.
"My hope is that frankly there would be no impeachment type of vote and we go to the people's business," said Perdue. "Rather than impeaching, we would go do something good like passing USMCA. It frankly could have been done months ago."
Perdue is holding out hope that the agreement could be ratified fairly quickly once the Senate returns from its holiday break.
"This has been a great deal all along," said Perdue. "It sat there right until the end. I don't think we ought to blame the Senate. If the House happens to vote on an impeachment, I would like to see the Senate very quickly dismiss it. There's no evidence of any criminal activity that would invoke impeachment. I think we need to get it out of the way to do the people's business and have a vote on USMCA sooner rather than later."
President Trump signed the USMCA last November and the House received the agreement in July. The agreement would replace NAFTA, which has been in place since 1994.