(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man is in custody after stolen vehicles were recovered in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Brandon Scott Beenken was arrested late Wednesday morning in connection with an investigation that began after 6 a.m., when the sheriff's office was notified of a stolen vehicle taken from the Morton Mills area. The complainant located the vehicle near the intersection of Redwood and Spruce Avenue, stuck on a level B road. A second vehicle was located further west on the same road. Following an investigation, authorities found Beenken in a farm building in the 1300 block of T Avenue at around 11 a.m.
Beenken was arrested for 1st degree theft--a class C felony, and was cited for criminal trespass. The suspect was charged on another count of 1st degree theft after it was discovered the second vehicle recovered was stolen from Pleasant Hill, and had stolen registration plates affixed to it. Beenken is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.