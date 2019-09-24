(Randolph) -- A Villisca man is in custody on multiple felony charges out of Fremont County.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Tra Perry was arrested Monday in connection to an ongoing investigation that occurred in Fremont County. Back on September 16th, the sheriff's office took a report of a vehicle that was stolen as part of a domestic assault near Shenandoah. The vehicle was later found burnt on a rural road near Randolph.
As a result of the investigation, Perry has been charged with second degree arson, a Class C Felony, second degree robbery, a Class C Felony, second degree theft, a Class D Felony, second degree criminal mischief, a Class D Felony, and domestic abuse resulting in injury, a serious misdemeanor.
Perry is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond, awaiting further court proceedings. The sheriff's office says additional charges are pending. The Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.