(Villisca) -- A Villisca man faces multiple charges following his arrest Sunday.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 500 block of South 4th Avenue in Villisca for a domestic assault. The victim told authorities that the suspect had fled on foot. Deputies located the suspect -- 38-year-old Alan Joe Turpen -- a short distance away. Following a brief foot pursuit, Turpen was apprehended.
Turpen is charged with domestic abuse assault, interference with official acts and public intoxication. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on no bond.